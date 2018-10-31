× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.31.18: Horrific Halloween Hour, Loop: The Elevated Card Game, Restaurant industry spooks

John Williams gives you his Halloween show with spooky ghost stories shared by listeners and co-hosts alike. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel provides some horror stories from deep in the corners of the restaurant industry. And Loop: The Elevated Card Game Creator Tom LaPlante describes how he compiled our collective horrific experiences on CTA trains to create a funny card game.