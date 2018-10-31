× Senator John Curran: There’s no excuse for not notifying the community

Senator John Curran stopped by the Steve Cochran Show ahead of Tuesday’s election. He is commending the Illinois Attorney General and the DuPage County State’s Attorney for filing a lawsuit against Sterigenics, which will provide temporary relief for area residents concerned about the release of ethylene oxide into their communities. At the same time, Curran is reiterating his call for the Illinois Senate to advance his legislation that addresses this critical public health issue. You can visit his website HERE.