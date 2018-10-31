Roe Conn Full Show (10/31/18): Tom Skilling’s Trick-or-Treating stories, a Halloween version of News Or Ruse, and more…

Posted 8:11 PM, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, November 1, 2018

(L-R: Violeta Podrumedic, Roe Conn Brian Althimer, Judy Pielach, Jeff Carlin, & Kevin Powell

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Halloween, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on suburban police officer in trouble for filming consensual sexual encounters and sharing the recordings with friends, Tom Skilling tells tales of Halloween shenanigans, NBC’s Lester Holt on President Trump’s campaigning before next week’s election, the Top Five@5 features some Halloween hijinks, former FBI agent Mike Rogers breaks down a scheme to accuse Robert Mueller of sexual harassment, and Halloween themed News Or Ruse doesn’t disappoint.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!