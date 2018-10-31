Roe Conn Full Show (10/31/18): Tom Skilling’s Trick-or-Treating stories, a Halloween version of News Or Ruse, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Halloween, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on suburban police officer in trouble for filming consensual sexual encounters and sharing the recordings with friends, Tom Skilling tells tales of Halloween shenanigans, NBC’s Lester Holt on President Trump’s campaigning before next week’s election, the Top Five@5 features some Halloween hijinks, former FBI agent Mike Rogers breaks down a scheme to accuse Robert Mueller of sexual harassment, and Halloween themed News Or Ruse doesn’t disappoint.
