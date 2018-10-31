× No Coast Cinema Ep. 54 | Sinema Obscura hits TV, Critic Matt Cipolla recaps CIFF

On this edition of No Coast Cinema, Tom sits down with regular guests John Davies and Matt Cipolla to talk about Sinema Obscura’s jump to broadcast television and Matt’s experience covering the Chicago International Film Festival.

Sinema Obscura debuts on CAN TV on November 5th (check your local listings)

You can read more of Matt Cipolla’s thoughts on film by following him on Twitter @CipollaMatt.

Like the show? Subscribe to No Coast Cinema on iTunes and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.