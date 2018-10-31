Netflix Cancellations, Oversaturation of Streaming Services & November Previews

Posted 11:48 AM, October 31, 2018
Iron Fist & Luke Cage (Photo Provided By: Netflix)

In the past month or so Netflix has cancelled a numerous of shows ranging from: Orange is the New Black, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and a host of others. Editor in Chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toledo speaks about Netflix cancellations & why they are cancelling so many programs. Rob and Mason speak about the oversaturation of streaming services & how the consumer may start to feel they are being milked for their money. Costco maybe entering the streaming service business? Rob and Mason discuss. Programs to check out on your favorite streaming service in November are discussed.

