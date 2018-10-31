× Jason Van Dyke Trial, #ShowUpForShabbat, Spooky Cocktails and The Best Halloween Candy This Year | Full Show (Oct 31st)

Tonight we welcome on WGN Reporter Erik Runge to discuss the latest happenings of the Jason Van Dyke Trial. Then, we welcome AJC Chief Advocacy Officer based in Chicago – Dan Elbaum. He shares some insight into the horrific Pittsburgh shooting and talks about the Nationwide campaign #ShowUpForShabbat which is working to bring communities together. And it’s Halloween! We welcome bartender Wesley James of Evanston’s Whiskey Thief Tavern to pour us some Spooky cocktails!

