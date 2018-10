× Halloween with Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz and Executive Producer Jim Roche

Bill and Wendy welcome Chicago’s very own Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz and Jim Roche into the studio. They talk about his Svengoolie’s Mad TV Magazine cover, the history of horror films, traditions in scary movies, and much more.

