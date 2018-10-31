× Dave Hoekstra’s Springfield music doc is headed to STL, where we preview the St. Louis International Film Festival

Dave Hoekstra talks with Cliff Froehlich, executive director at Cinema St. Louis, who previews the St. Louis International Film Festival which runs November 1-11 in the Gateway City. They discuss the festival’s mission to expose the local region to a slate of great films to which they might not otherwise have exposure, finding the right balance for the growing number of documentary submissions sent in, and what’s going on at the festival at large, including a John Goodman tribute conversation and Dave’s own film The Center of Nowhere, about the rich musical heritage of Springfield, MO and the Ozarks.