× Dane Neal: Halloween Party Food Ideas and Haunted Restaurants in Chicago

Strange foods and spooky food trends. Dane Neal has them all. He joins us Bill and Wendy to talk about Halloween party food and recipes. They also talk about haunted food places in Chicago with Jim Bergstrom from the Red Lion Pub.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.