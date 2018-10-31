× College Football: Recapping Week 8; Previewing Week 9

The guys are rested and ready to go after taking their bye week. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa get right into it by talking about the release of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. They bring in former Miami Hurricanes running back and current sports anchor on WGN TV, Jarrett Payton. They gush over Alabama’s dominance and talk about which players have been the most impressive this season. Later on, Dave and Dan recap last week’s games and make some predictions for some of the big games this weekend.