× Carlease.com is shaking up the auto industry and making car buying easier

Carlease.com CEO Hans Bodine joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to share in their common hatred of the car-buying business. Carlease.com provides buyers with the knowledge they need to make an informed decision about their vehicle. We all feel dumb when we go to buy a car, so why not do it online on a Saturday afternoon from your couch?

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

