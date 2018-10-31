× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.31.18: Happy Halloween

Today’s guests include Ursula Bielski, Dane Neal, Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz, and Jim Roche. It’s Halloween, and Bill and Wendy have a jammed packed spooktacular show. Bill and Wendy chat with Ursula Bielski, paranormal researcher and founder of Chicago Hauntings about the most haunted places in Chicago. Dane Neal talks about weird and strange Halloween food traditions. Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz and Jim Roche sit down with Bill and Wendy to talk about the history of horror films and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.