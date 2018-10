× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.31.18: Halloween Bonus

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy bring up a story about a British woman who claimed she has slept with at least 20 ghosts. But now she says she’s now engaged to a poltergeist. They also discuss the ‘best’ Halloween movies of all time.

