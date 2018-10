× All Things Skin

Discussing the importance of taking care of your skin with good friend, Esthetician, spa owner and Dr. of Naturopathy in training, Gloria Moore and hubby George! We talk about overall skin health, holistic care, skin needling and microblading. Learn more about Glo’More Cosmetics and services at www.glomore.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3562068/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-09_2018-10-30-234508.64kmono.mp3

