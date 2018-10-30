× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/30/18: Mandy Antoniacci on Mental Health, Maine’s Student Debt Management, & Chicago Innovation Awards

Today’s Apple announcement helps kick start the market in a green range today and Jon Najarian checked in to see what else is shaking things up with Steve Bertrand. The business of mental health is what Mandy Antoniacci tapped into after sharing a number of personal experiences that lead her down a new entrepreneurial path, Nate Wildes explained why the state of Maine is offering to pay off all of your student loan debt, and Tom Kuczmarski recapped last night’s Chicago Innovation Awards.