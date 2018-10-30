× The Opening Bell 10/30/18: Farmers Having A Hard Time With Community Supported Agriculture Programs

With the growth of technology, farming has been an industry that has had a hard time keeping up with the changes. Amazon is a big reason for that shift as Greg Trotter (Food Industry Reporter at The Chicago Tribune) explained to Steve Grzanich and now the impact is being felt on community supported agriculture as consumers are finding more convenient shopping options. Options aren’t just in the food world though as the annual healthcare enrollment window has opened and Joshua Peck (Former Health and Human Services Official & Co-founder of Get American Covered), broke down everything consumers need to know about signing up and keeping their healthcare coverage this year.