The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.30.18: Birthright citizenship, FBI and social media, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Blue Man Group

John Williams addresses the statement on birthright citizenship made by President Trump in his interview with AXIOS, by asking you if you agree. Then, he calls on University of Chicago Law Professor Geoffrey Stone to explain how in his right President Trump is to order a reversal, and why the ACLU doesn’t want the FBI monitoring social media. Plus, John plays back his interview with Doris Kearns Goodwin, who wrote Leadership: In Turbulent Times, a book that highlights one major comparison between four great former presidents. And, Blue Man Scott Bishop, along with Blue Man Group Associate Music Director Jeff Quay join the show to talk about some of the unexpected moments they experience on stage. You can see their new antics starting next week!