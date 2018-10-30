× The importance of knowing about the judges on the ballot

Dometi Pongo discusses the early voting tallies and the importance of knowing what to look for when voting for judges as they’re typically overshadowed by the other political races. Nicholas Cummings of the Cook County Bar Association chimes in to provide clarification as to how judges are selected in the state of IL and what the Bar Association looks for in order to allow possible candidates to be included on the ballot.

You can learn more about each candidate by visiting www.voteforjudges.org.