× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/30/18): Pat Brady gears up for the election day. Plus, should elected officials be able to run for two offices at once?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/30/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the head of the Illinois Republican Party and co-founder of Next Generation Strategies, Pat Brady to elections. With one week to go, every campaign in the company is kicking into high gear, including JB “Toilets” Pritzker record ad spending, Bruce Rauner’s “Unholy Union,” and President Trump’s rally tour of the country. Plus, should elected officials be able to run for re-election & a new office at the same time?

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3561772/3561772_2018-10-30-094712.64kmono.mp3

