× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Apple wins again

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. Apple held a huge tech reveal event in NYC today. Bridget tells us all about the new products that Apple unveiled and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.