You’ve got one more day to carve your pumpkins in time for Halloween. HERE is a gallery of some listener pumpkins. Dean Richards has a honey of a real estate deal and Modern Family’s Danny Zucker has written a book documenting his Twitter war with the president. Orion Samuelson talks pumpkins and ANA Airlines talks about the future of transportation.