× Roe Conn Full Show (10/30/18): Tom Skilling’s Halloween forecast, a Kyle Long injury update, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 30th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports the latest on an accident in Indiana involving a school bus, Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson explains how President Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship impacts the November election, Tom Skilling has a warmer forecast for Halloween, the gang tries to figure out Roe’s Halloween costume, the Top Five@5 features a costume gone wrong, Mike Monico looks at a scheme to falsely accuse Robert Mueller of sexual harassment, Tim Carey from Hawthorne Race Track talks about why Illinois should make sports betting legal, and Chicago Bear’s insider Adam Hoge has an update on Kyle Long’s injury status.

