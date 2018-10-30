× Rep Sara Feigenholtz, Tech Tuesday w/ Andy Choi, Renato Mariotti, TV Trivia with Teti, and Halloween Pop Ups | Full Show (Oct 30th)

Tonight we welcome Representative Sara Feigenholtz to speak about the upcoming election and what it means to have youth get out and vote. Then, we welcome our resident tech expert Andy Choi to give us some insight into today;s hottest tech including 5G coming to Indiana! Renato Mariotti jumps on air to talk about the 14th ammendment and what it means to the country and John Teti joins us alongside his mom for another exciting round of “TV Trivia with Teti!” And finally, we welcome Willie Hoag to share his expertise and to tell us why we continue to see those clever Halloween pop-ups and what it means for the real estate industry.

