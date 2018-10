× Political analyst Eric Adelstein: “There is no guarantee that the United States lasts as a bastion of democracy if we stop participating”

It’s the very first Steve Cochran Podcast! It’s totally different from the Steve Cochran Show how because it’s not on the air. Joining Steve on the maiden voyage is regular contributors Eric Adelsten and Pat Brady. Steve, Eric and Pat preview the upcoming election and what you need to know before heading to the polls.