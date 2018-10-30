× Musician/producer Gurf Morlix talks ‘Blaze’, Lucinda and his approach to music: “I try to have the lyric be the focal point”

Dave Hoekstra visits with singer-songwriter and producer Gurf Morlix, who’s appearing at FitzGerald’s in Berwyn on Tuesday night, October 30th. He talks about the influence of his friendship with late Faces keyboardist Ian McLagen and his professional relationship with Lucinda Williams, his participation with Ethan Hawke’s upcoming film ‘Blaze’, about the late songwriter Blaze Foley and how rare it is to find authenticity in Hollywood-style biopics, his new album ‘The Soul and the Heal’, and more.