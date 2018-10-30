× John Mayer “Room For Squares” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album [Special Guest, Gregg Latterman of ‘Aware Records’]

On Episode #23 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar sit down with a REAL music insider (Gregg Latterman: Founder of Aware Records) and dive into the lovelorn ballads of John Mayer on his album “Room For Squares”. Gregg played a seminal role in John’s career from giving him his first shot at an album, crafting his marketing and even letting him stay at his house! Gregg was there through the entire journey and we are lucky enough to have him share some rare insight into of the most popular albums of the last 25 years. [Some Mature Language]

CHECK OUT AWARE RECORDS 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW @ CHICAGO’S HOUSE OF BLUES – NOV 10TH. VISIT HERE FOR TICKETS.

