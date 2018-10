× Emmy Award Nominated Makeup Artist Michael Burnett Joins Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz and Jim Roche on WGN Nightside

Learn the ins and outs of creating special makeup effects in the film, television, and the horror genre with TV makeup artist Michael Burnett, who joins Rich and Jim to talk about how to make their own shrunken heads, the work that goes into making a mask and how he transformed Svengoolie character Tomsbstone.