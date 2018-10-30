FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2013, file photo, author Doris Kearns Goodwin poses for a portrait at her home in Concord, Mass. Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, that Goodwin's new book, "Leadership," will be published in September. The book will compare the leadership style of four presidents Goodwin has written about before: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Doris Kearns Goodwin on living with Lincoln, FDR, Theodore Roosevelt and LBJ
Doris Kearns Goodwin talks about four key figures in her book, Leadership: In Turbulent Times, their roots and similarities. She talks about one of the most important characteristics Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson shared.