× Comedian Robert Klein still can’t stop his leg and he’s okay with that!

Comedy legend Robert Klein joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about his documentary “Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg,” his career and influence in comedy, his new role on ‘Will and Grace,’ and much more.

Robert’s documentary, ‘Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg’ is available on Starz.

Robert’s first episode of ‘Will and Grace’ will air 11/1 on NBC at 8pm CST.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.