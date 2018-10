× Clear the Air Lanes, Clear all Air Lanes! Rich ’Svengoolie’ Koz and Jim Roche take over WGN Nightside!

On WGN Nightside, Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz and Jim Roche take over the WGN airwaves to talk to comedian, actor and writer Dana Gould about the new season of IFC series ’Stan Against Evil’, Emmy nominated makeup artist Michael Burnett, and conversations with listeners. Watch Svengoolie every Saturday night at 7pm cst on ME-TV!