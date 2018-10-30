× Blue Man Scott Bishop and Blue Man Group Associate Music Director Jeff Quay: “There’s a real primal element to…character development”

Blue Man Scott Bishop and Blue Man Group Associate Music Director Jeff Quay join John Williams to talk about the time Scott’s finger was bitten by an audience member, how they produce bits that audience can engage in and the record number of marshmallows Scott has caught in his mouth during a show. Get your tickets to see the renovated version of Blue Man Group now!