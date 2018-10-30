× Blackhawks Crazy: Heading Out West

The Blackhawks have a dozen games in. Multiply that by seven, and you can do a lot of projecting, individually and team-wise. Scott King and Chris Boden discuss the state of the team after a busy stretch of seven games in eleven days, and ahead of their three-game trip over four days to western Canada. We also get to know Dominik Kahun a little better as we replay Chris’ interview with the rookie from Sunday’s postgame show and the boys reflect back on their favorite Halloween get-up from (thankfully) years gone by.

