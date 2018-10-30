CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 07: Dominik Kahun #24 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the regular season opening home game at the United Center on October 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Maple Leafs defeated the Blackhawks 7-6 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: Heading Out West
The Blackhawks have a dozen games in. Multiply that by seven, and you can do a lot of projecting, individually and team-wise. Scott King and Chris Boden discuss the state of the team after a busy stretch of seven games in eleven days, and ahead of their three-game trip over four days to western Canada. We also get to know Dominik Kahun a little better as we replay Chris’ interview with the rookie from Sunday’s postgame show and the boys reflect back on their favorite Halloween get-up from (thankfully) years gone by.