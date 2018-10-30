Bill Grady on Writing Music in Open Key, Big Time Wookie and His Album Release Party on November 8th

Posted 9:45 AM, October 30, 2018, by , Updated at 09:49AM, October 30, 2018

Bill Grady poses in front of the WGN letters. (Bill Grady)

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome back to the program talented singer/songwriter/guitarist Bill Grady!

In this conversation they discuss writing music open key, his participation in a bunch of bands including Big Time Wookie and his album release party on Thursday, November 8th.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)