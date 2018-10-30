× Bill Grady on Writing Music in Open Key, Big Time Wookie and His Album Release Party on November 8th

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome back to the program talented singer/songwriter/guitarist Bill Grady!

In this conversation they discuss writing music open key, his participation in a bunch of bands including Big Time Wookie and his album release party on Thursday, November 8th.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)