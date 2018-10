× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.30.18: Hey Hitchhicker!

Today’s guests include CNET’s Bridget Carey, musician Scott Hildebrand, and comedy legend Robert Klein. Bill and Wendy talk about the three children that were killed by a pickup truck at school bus stop in Indiana, early voting, Apple, hitchhiking, comedy, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.