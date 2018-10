× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.30.18: Don’t be a scaredy bird

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss their recent interview with comedy legend Robert Klein, comedians who are not that funny, Alfred Hitchcock, scary movies, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.