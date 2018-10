× Actor, Comedian and Writer Dana Gould: New Season of IFC’s ‘Stan Against Evil’, Fragile Frankie Merman on TV Classic ‘Seinfeld’

Jim Roche and Rich Koz talk to their good friend Dana Gould from “Stan Against Evil”. Topics of their discussion include what can fans expect in the new season of Dana’s show on IFC, what’s it like shooting in Atlanta, and how much input did he have on his Seinfeld character? It’s a conversation that will sure bring you some laughs!