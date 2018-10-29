Wintrust Business Lunch 10/29/18: Chicago Streets Ready for Autonomous Cars, Marijuana vs Booze, & Renting in Retirement
It’s been a busy year in the tech and Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis are excited for this year’s 50 on Fire, but there are still startup stories making headlines everyday like how Chicago is ready for the autonomous vehicles. Steve Bertrand checked in with Kari Paul and she provided an explanation as to why a number of millennials are moving over to recreational marijuana over booze, and Ilyce Glink laid out a case for renting vs buying when you hit your retirement.