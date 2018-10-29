× White Sox Weekly: Farmer’s ’05 memories & Tim Anderson is giving back to the community

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: WGN Sox Radio voice Ed Farmer joins the show to catch up with the guys and talks some World Series, his favorite memory of the Sox title win in ’05 and where he saw the most growth over the course of this season. We then visit with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who’s staying busy over the offseason with Anderson’s League of Leaders youth guidance program. TA gives himself a report card for 2018, talks about the progress of his IF neighbor Yoan Moncada, and more.