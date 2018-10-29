× WGN Radio Theatre #331: Lights Out! and Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 28, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Lights Out!: The Signal Man” Starring: Nelson Olmsted; (08-24-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: Fleshpeddler” Starring: Deforest Kelley; (08-04-57).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre