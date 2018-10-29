× Tim Cavanagh: This is Not Music, This is Comedy

Tim Cavanagh is a nationally-touring comedian who has been headlining comedy clubs and concerts for over 25 years. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about his upcoming shows at Zanies, Halloween riddles, the Jackson 5, fish gills, and much more.



Tim will be at Zanies in St. Charles and Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 11.

For more information, or to purchase tickets online, please visit Zaines.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.