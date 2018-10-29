× The Opening Bell 10/29/18: Despite Toys “R” Us Closures, The Toy Industry Is Excited For The Future

Though many of us aren’t kids anymore, toys are still being made every day for kids to play with. Steve Grzanich dove into this week’s CEO Spotlight with Mary Couzin (Founder and CEO of Chicago Toy and Game Group) to discuss the toy industry that isn’t slowing down for anyone or anything before the premier toy and game fair of the year with ChiTAG 2018 (Nov 17th-18th). The focus then shifted to the auto industry with Dale Buss (Contributor at Chief Executive Magazine and Forbes) as Ford works hard to integrate their products with technology, but the pressure could be on Silicon Valley instead of the car makers.