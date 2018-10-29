× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.29.18: Who’s to blame, KISS band members’ average age

John Williams debates with his listeners and the news anchor again about who carries some of the blame for Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Then, the show listens in on the first White House press briefing since Oct 3 with Sarah Sanders, and judges her answer of who is to blame. The gang talks about KISS and how their age may not present them well in such clothing today. Lou Manfredini chimes in on that, and talks about his experience being in the same rooms with Michelle Obama and Gene Simmons.