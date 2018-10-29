× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: The Top 10 Halloween-themed tweets of all time

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the migrant caravan in Mexico and the attempted mail bombings of major political figures this past week. Eric also shares the top 10 Halloween-themed tweets of all time.

