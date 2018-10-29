Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis on the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Pipe-Bomb Mailings, and more

A person stands in front of Stars of David that are displayed in front of the Tree of Life Synagogue with the names of those killed in Saturday's deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DePaul University History Professor and terrorism expert  Tom Mockaitis joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, the effects it is having on the Jewish community, domestic terrorism, and more. He also weighs in on the investigation into the pipe bombs mailed to several prominent Democrats and CNN.

