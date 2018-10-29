× WGN’s Ryan Burrow: What we know so far about missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs

WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the mysterious disappearance of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs, who went missing after her parents were brutally murdered inside their Barron, Wisconsin home. He tells us what the local sheriff and the FBI are doing to sort out this mystery and what possible motives could be.

