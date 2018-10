× Roe Conn moderates Lincoln Forum midterm election panel

WGN Radio’s Roe Conn moderated a panel presented by the Lincoln Forum featuring top political journalists discussing next week’s midterm elections. The panel included Rick Pearson of the Chicago Tribune and WGN Radio, Mary Ann Ahern of NBC 5, and Craig Wall of ABC 7. The discussion took place at the new WGN Radio studios on Wacker Drive in Chicago.