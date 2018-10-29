Roe Conn Full Show (10/29/18): Tom Skilling explains ‘daylight saving,’ Dr. Kevin Most doles out flu shot advice, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, October 29th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on 16-year-old Homewood-Flossmoor student charged with a felony after posting a threat to his school online, ABC’s Alex Stone has the details on President Trump’s plan to send 5,000 active duty military to the southern border, Tom Skilling explains Daylight Savings Time, Ed O’Bradovich breaks down the Bears’ win over the Jets, the Top Five@5 features a Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first press briefing since Oct. 3rd, AB Stoddard looks at the last week of campaigning before next week’s election, Gov. Bruce Rauner makes his pitch for re-election, and Northwestern’s Dr. Kevin Most explains the importance of flu shots.
