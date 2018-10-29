Northwestern WR Bennett Skowronek: “We definitely have had [Notre Dame] circled on our schedule for a while”

October 29, 2018

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 04: Wide receiver Bennett Skowronek #88 of the Northwestern Wildcats faces off with defensive back Lamar Jackson #21 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Northwestern junior WR Bennett Skowronek joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about the the Wildcats’ huge 31-17 win over Wisconsin and their recent in-conference success as a whole, QB Clayton Thorson coming off offseason knee surgery and becoming a threat on the ground again, walk-on Chad Hanaoka stepping up for a depleted backfield, looking ahead to key match ups with Notre Dame and Iowa in the next two weeks, and more.