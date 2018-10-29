× No Coast Cinema Ep. 53 | “Rendezvous in Chicago”

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor sit down with the cast and the writer/director of one of their favorite Chicago indies this year, Rendezvous in Chicago.

Split into three vignettes, the film depicts three different relationships in their beginning, middle and end. Each pairing is unique, relatable, and portrayed with an effortless nuance by the cast and director.

Writer/director Michael Glover Smith and actors Rashaad Hall, Nina Ganet and Clare Cooney delve into each vignette and the film as a whole, exploring the nature of their characters, the meanings of their scenes and the emotional journey they all undertook for the film.

