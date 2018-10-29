New on Netflix: November

November is almost here and if you are a fan of Netflix check out the upcoming original programs and what is leaving Netflix below.

Netflix Original Series

  • 1983
  • Baby
  • Death by Magic
  • F is for Family: Season 3
  • Frontier: Season 3
  • Fugitiva
  • House of Cards: Season 6
  • La Reina del Flow
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
  • Narcos: Mexico
  • Oh My Ghost
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)
  • Sick Note
  • Sick Note: Season 2
  • Super Drags
  • The Final Table
  • The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
  • The Judgement
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 3
  • Warrior
  • Westside

Netflix Film

  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
  • Cam
  • Happy as Lazzaro
  • May The Devil Take You
  • Outlaw King
  • Rajma Chawal
  • Sabrina
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • The Christmas Chronicles
  • The Crew
  • The Holiday Calendar
  • The Other Side of the Wind
  • The Princess Switch
  • The Tribe
  • The World Is Yours
  • Tiempo compartido

Netflix Original Comedy Specials

  • Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
  • John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
  • Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Netflix Original Documentaries

  • Follow This: Part 3
  • Medal of Honor
  • ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
  • They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Netflix Kids & Family

  • Angela’s Christmas
  • Beat Bugs: Season 3
  • Brainchild
  • Kulipari: Dream Walker
  • Motown Magic
  • Ponysitters Club: Season 2
  • Prince of Peoria
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
  • Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
  • Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
  • Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Licensed Content

  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Children of Men
  • Cloverfield
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Sixteen Candles

Last Call

  • Up in the Air
  • Jurassic Park
  • Oculus

