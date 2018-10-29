× New on Netflix: November

November is almost here and if you are a fan of Netflix check out the upcoming original programs and what is leaving Netflix below.

Netflix Original Series

1983

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

House of Cards: Season 6

La Reina del Flow

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

Narcos: Mexico

Oh My Ghost

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)

Sick Note

Sick Note: Season 2

Super Drags

The Final Table

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

The Judgement

The Kominsky Method

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Warrior

Westside

Netflix Film

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Cam

Happy as Lazzaro

May The Devil Take You

Outlaw King

Rajma Chawal

Sabrina

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Christmas Chronicles

The Crew

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

The Princess Switch

The Tribe

The World Is Yours

Tiempo compartido

Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Netflix Original Documentaries

Follow This: Part 3

Medal of Honor

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Netflix Kids & Family

Angela’s Christmas

Beat Bugs: Season 3

Brainchild

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Licensed Content

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Children of Men

Cloverfield

Good Will Hunting

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Last Call

Up in the Air

Jurassic Park

Oculus

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine