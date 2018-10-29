New on Netflix: November
November is almost here and if you are a fan of Netflix check out the upcoming original programs and what is leaving Netflix below.
Netflix Original Series
- 1983
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family: Season 3
- Frontier: Season 3
- Fugitiva
- House of Cards: Season 6
- La Reina del Flow
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- Narcos: Mexico
- Oh My Ghost
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)
- Sick Note
- Sick Note: Season 2
- Super Drags
- The Final Table
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
- The Judgement
- The Kominsky Method
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3
- Warrior
- Westside
Netflix Film
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Cam
- Happy as Lazzaro
- May The Devil Take You
- Outlaw King
- Rajma Chawal
- Sabrina
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Christmas Chronicles
- The Crew
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- The Princess Switch
- The Tribe
- The World Is Yours
- Tiempo compartido
Netflix Original Comedy Specials
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Netflix Original Documentaries
- Follow This: Part 3
- Medal of Honor
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Netflix Kids & Family
- Angela’s Christmas
- Beat Bugs: Season 3
- Brainchild
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
Licensed Content
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Children of Men
- Cloverfield
- Good Will Hunting
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
Last Call
- Up in the Air
- Jurassic Park
- Oculus
